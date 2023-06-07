FWCS takes on teacher shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana school districts struggle to recruit teachers every year, and a big district like Fort Wayne Community needs a lot. Educators are dropping out and FWCS leaders such as Manager of Talent Acquistion, Cody Tinnel, are putting in extra hours stop it.

“This career fair is really the first time for us to do a district wide event and it’s our way of opening our doors wide to the community just to have conversations with people who are interested in education,” Tinnel said.

This career fair is not the only attempt FWCS has made to counter the teacher shortage that has been made worse by the pandemic and historically low pay. Recruiters travel to colleges and other career fairs throughout the year to find their A+ candidates.

“We do want everyone to have a true belief in the power of education as a transformative tool for our students and their families,” Tinnel said.

That requirement is met by people like Kathryn Rohlfing, a recent education school graduate who attended the fair in search of her first teaching job.

“What attracts me to a position is a school that you can tell they care about the teachers, and they care about the wellbeing of their students,” Rohlfing said.

Finding teachers like Rohlfing is no easy a.

“Recruiting teachers, there’s obviously a shortage not only in the state of Indiana, but throughout the country,” Tinnel said. “When we look at a teacher’s talent, and knowing there is a shortage, the competition can get really fierce between the public districts as well as the many different private school options as well.”

For those interested in getting back into the classroom, the process has become much easier.

“The teacher shortage in Indiana has really opened up some opportunities to get into teaching a little bit differently than what may have been the case in the past,” Tinnel said. “There are also a lot of alternative pathways, like transition to teaching, that are set up really for people who might want to change careers and get into teaching after doing something else.”

For more information on how to become a teacher at Fort Wayne Community, head to fwcsjobs.org.

