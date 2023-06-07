Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they have lost their long-time ambassador animal.

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who passed following ongoing health issues staff attributed to her age.

They say she had just celebrated her sixteenth birthday on May 26, and say they are celebrating “her lifetime of connecting guests and animals.”

“As the first welcoming face everyone saw in the Big Red Barn, Ellie spent over a decade greeting guests and making kids squeal with her loud moos. Young guests often hurried to the barn with eyes opened wide as they yelled, “ELLIE!” to say hello to one of their favorite members of the Indiana Family Farm. Known for her love of hay and honey, Ellie was a beloved member of the Indiana Family Farm and will always remain a part of our Zoo family. She will be fondly remembered by all, especially her care team.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.