Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they have lost their long-time ambassador animal.

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who passed following ongoing health issues staff attributed to her age.

They say she had just celebrated her sixteenth birthday on May 26, and say they are celebrating “her lifetime of connecting guests and animals.”

