City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders in New Haven broke ground on a $6.2 million project to expand its City Hall on Wednesday, dedicating more space to its police department.

Officials say the expansion and renovation is to help accommodate the needs of the police department along with its growing community. About 7,650 square feet will be renovated and about 6,800 square feet will be added.

With that addition, the New Haven Police Department is set to gain about 3,800 square feet of space. A new Council Chambers will also be added and will double as a community space, leaders say.

During construction, leaders note that their normal operations and services will still be available for residents but the building’s north parking lot will be closed.

Officials say they will update the community on the construction process through its Facebook page.

