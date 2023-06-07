City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall

The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.
The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.(City of New Haven)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders in New Haven broke ground on a $6.2 million project to expand its City Hall on Wednesday, dedicating more space to its police department.

Officials say the expansion and renovation is to help accommodate the needs of the police department along with its growing community. About 7,650 square feet will be renovated and about 6,800 square feet will be added.

With that addition, the New Haven Police Department is set to gain about 3,800 square feet of space. A new Council Chambers will also be added and will double as a community space, leaders say.

During construction, leaders note that their normal operations and services will still be available for residents but the building’s north parking lot will be closed.

Officials say they will update the community on the construction process through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now
Zesto Ice Cream experience multiple burglaries after a short period of time.
Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Aaron Lynn Thompson (left) was charged with the harassment of Congressman Jim Banks (right)
Fort Wayne man charged with felony in harassment of Congressman Banks
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow
SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
14th annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday
Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now