Blackhawk Braves catch fire entering semistate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A tough regular season schedule is proving to pay off come playoff play for Blackhawk Christian baseball.

The Braves claimed their 10th regional title in program history and will face Marquette Catholic at Lafayette Jefferson (Loeb Stadium) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

If the Braves win their first semistate game, they will advance to the semistate final later that night at 8 p.m.

