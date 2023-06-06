Southwood Park residents say detour is making their street dangerous

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People who live in Southwood Park near Foster Park say a nearby detour has made traffic in the area anything but a walk in the park.

Erika Stuller, Vice President of the Southwood Park Neighborhood Association, has been a resident on Lexington Avenue for years. “They come down this street, and maybe they’re looking at navigation and then they hit a car,” Erika said.

Stuller’s neighbor and friend, Katie Zuber, agrees. “It’s not like we don’t know this is going to happen,” she said. “It’s going to happen. People are going to speed down this street.”

Both Zuber and Stuller say speeding and distracted drivers are making what would typically be a quiet neighborhood street less safe. “We want our residents to be safe, and the way the traffic is coming down Lexington at a high rate of speed, there’s already been multiple accidents,” Zuber said.

That suggestion was directed to leaders in Fort Wayne, and city spokesperson Frank Suarez says they are listening. “We provided the signage we promised, which is about seven areas,” Suarez said. There are some other places they requested and so we are looking at those.”

Zuber says that having the detour signs placed earlier, and more clear would divert traffic to streets that will better handle the increase in cars. “You don’t know until you get to the end of Old Mill and Lexington that you can’t go any further so it forces you to turn down here.”

Even though they are listening, the city says drivers also have a role in making sure neighborhoods stay safe.

“We need to be aware there are children playing there, that there are people who live in that neighborhood, and we should show them respect we would expect in our neighborhood,” Suarez said.

City leaders say that construction near Foster Park is expected to last several more weeks. We asked if the detour moving to a different road in the area was a possibility and city leaders would not confirm.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.