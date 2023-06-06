Overnight road closures planned for downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who drive in downtown Fort Wayne should take note of overnight road closures planned for this week.

Officials say the closures will take place on Lafayette Street (U.S. 27) for work on the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

BACKGROUND: Groundbreaking held Monday for Veterans Memorial Bridge project

Crews will install decorative arches on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Officers will be blocking traffic at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets, as shown above, and drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

City leaders broke ground on the $5.3 million bridge project in April 2022, planning significant upgrades to the heavily-traveled bridge.

Upgrades include expanding walkways, adding rails to separate traffic from pedestrians, pedestrian plaza areas, bump-out areas for walkers overlooking the river, and accent lighting for the walkways.

