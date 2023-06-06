Overnight road closures planned for downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Wednesday

Lafayette Street (U.S. 27) will be closed at Main Street down to the bridge.
Lafayette Street (U.S. 27) will be closed at Main Street down to the bridge.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who drive in downtown Fort Wayne should take note of overnight road closures planned for this week.

Officials say the closures will take place on Lafayette Street (U.S. 27) for work on the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

BACKGROUND: Groundbreaking held Monday for Veterans Memorial Bridge project

Crews will install decorative arches on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Officers will be blocking traffic at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets, as shown above, and drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

City leaders broke ground on the $5.3 million bridge project in April 2022, planning significant upgrades to the heavily-traveled bridge.

Upgrades include expanding walkways, adding rails to separate traffic from pedestrians, pedestrian plaza areas, bump-out areas for walkers overlooking the river, and accent lighting for the walkways.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...

Indiana abortion clinic closes amid ‘unnecessary’ restrictions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern Indiana abortion clinic will close nearly a year after the state approved a ban on the practice, with “unnecessary” and “politically driven” restrictions on abortions forcing its closure, according to a Monday announcement.

News

Healthier Moms and Babies Diaper Drive

Addressing the need: Community-wide Diaper Drive underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krista Miller
Healthier Moms and Babies is holding its third annual diaper drive, hoping to collect more than 100,000 diapers and wipes

Politics

Curtis Hill

Ex-Indiana attorney general eyes GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is considering whether to join the 2024 Republican governor’s race, nearly three years after his reelection bid was derailed by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party.

Community

14th annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday, and officials say they welcome new and returning riders for the event.

Latest News

News

Elk Lodge donates $10,000 to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Elk’s Lodge B.P.O.E. 155 says they donated a generous amount of money to the local veteran’s museum.

News

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now

Updated: 4 hours ago

Community

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The double-decker airplane seat is making a comeback.

Crime

Aaron Lynn Thompson (left) was charged with the harassment of Congressman Jim Banks (right)

Fort Wayne man charged with felony in harassment of Congressman Banks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Allen County prosecutors charged a Fort Wayne man with intimidation and harassment of Congressman Jim Banks after he allegedly threatened the elected representative and his family.

Community

Indiana State Fair looking for summer employees

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Those looking to make some extra money or looking to get their kids a job, this is a good opportunity.

News

Northeast Indiana AT&T service outage ‘resolved,’ officials say

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
City officials say the AT&T service outage affecting Northeast Indiana has been resolved.