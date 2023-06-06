Northeast Indiana AT&T service outage ‘resolved,’ officials say

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say the AT&T service outage affecting northeast Indiana has been resolved.

They say the issues “have been resolved” as of 11:45 Monday night.

BACKGROUND: AT&T working to resolve service outage in northeast Indiana

Officials said the issues began around 12:30 Monday afternoon; the outage was noticed due to people in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas having issues calling 911.

Leaders say they anticipate no further issues.

