Northeast Indiana AT&T service outage ‘resolved,’ officials say
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say the AT&T service outage affecting northeast Indiana has been resolved.
They say the issues “have been resolved” as of 11:45 Monday night.
Officials said the issues began around 12:30 Monday afternoon; the outage was noticed due to people in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas having issues calling 911.
Leaders say they anticipate no further issues.
