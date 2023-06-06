New monument honors Martin Luther King

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It all started, quite fittingly, with a dream, City Council Woman Michelle Chamber’s dream.

“I had the opportunity to co-author this resolution to ask the public arts commission to do research on how we can immortalize Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech in our very own city, 60 years ago,” Chambers said.

After 40 different proposals, the city chose Norman Lee and his partner’s unique vision for the art display.

“We wanted to create a monument that was specific to Fort Wayne and the speech that Dr. King gave,” Lee said.

The date of this dedication meant a little more. That’s because it is the anniversary of when Dr. King marched into town.

“This is the 60th anniversary of the day that he [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] graced our great city right here in Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Chambers said.

Dr. king’s speech in the summit city was one the last in a series leading to his world famous “I have a Dream” speech. Those words, now immortalized in this sculpture. A testament that even one of Dr. Kings, no longer little children, Martin Luther King III, finds quite rare.

“There are few monuments that have the actual words of what he said,” King said. “When you think about pillars of hope and justice, I mean that’s really the epitome of who he was.”

For Mayor Tom Henry, those words are a monumental honor.

“To be able to come up with something like this that even Martin Luther King’s son recognizes as something very unique and very special, I think it says volumes about our city,” Henry said.

Chambers hopes the public will be empowered by the history this work represents.

“I just want folks to know that this is a place to come, gather, be still and just be engulfed in the civil rights history which took place, under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, right here in Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Chambers said.

You can find the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument at the corner of West Main and Ewing Street, where it will serve as another reminder to King’s immortal legacy.

