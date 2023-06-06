Indiana State Fair looking for summer employees

(Indiana State Fair)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Those looking to make some extra money or looking to get their kids a job, this is a good opportunity.

Organizers with the Indiana State Fair say they are looking for seasonal employees. They say they are looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers for jobs including parking, security, education exhibits, and more.

Officials say these types of positions are ideal for college students, retirees, and people will full-time jobs who want to earn extra money.

A job fair will be held Thursday, June 8, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center’s Blue Ribbon Pavilion from 4-6 p.m.

Officials say to be sure to bring a resume.

The Indiana State Fair is set for July 28 until Aug. 20.

Click here to browse available jobs and apply.

