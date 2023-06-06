Fort Wayne natives Furst and Goode boast a Big Ten friendship born years ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue forward Caleb Furst and Illinois guard Luke Goode returned to their hometown of Fort Wayne to host their third annual youth basketball camp this week at OPS Dupont.

Before competing as Big Ten rivals, the Blackhawk Christian grad, Furst, and the Homestead grad, Goode, played in a few classics against each other at the high school level.

The two began playing basketball together in the second grade and want to spread their knowledge and love of the game to the next generation, now, as juniors at the collegiate level.

