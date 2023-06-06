Elk Lodge donates $10,000 to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Fort Wayne Elk’s Lodge B.P.O.E. #155 says they donated a generous amount of money to the local veteran’s museum.

Officials announced Monday the lodge donated $10,000 to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road.

Betty Stewart of the Fort Wayne Elk’s Lodge B.P.O.E #155 says the lodge would like the donation to be used for the Sterling Chapel, which is adjacent to the Vietnam Wall.

She says she hopes the donation will help complete the construction of the chapel, which will hold a maximum of 60 people and can be used for many events.

Lodge officials say they will hold a Flag Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Vietnam Wall.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.