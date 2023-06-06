Addressing the need: Community-wide Diaper Drive underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne organization is hoping to help families with a big expense: diapers.

The National Diaper Bank Network’s numbers show diapers cost families 100 dollars per month, per child.

Healthier Moms and Babies works with about a thousand families a year, providing them with resources, education for topics like safe sleep, and diapers.

For the third year in a row, they’re holding a community-wide diaper drive.

It began Monday, June 5th, and it lasts two weeks.

Dozens of businesses and organizations around Allen County (and two in Noble County) have donation bins to collect your donations of diapers and wipes.

“It makes I think a huge difference,” said Madison Lyon-Cummings, with Healthier Moms and Babies. “You think about all the things you’re thinking, have to work through as you’re a parent, all the different to-do lists that you have. It really does help reduce their need and help make a really big impact on their lives.”

Lyon-Cummings points out that diapers aren’t covered by any kind of government assistance program.

And the stress and worry of making sure your baby is clean and dry can have ripple effects.

“People will do a lot of things with diapers to try to stretch that need, whether it’s cleaning it out and putting it back on, extra articles of clothing,” Lyon-Cummings said. “That need is both causing more stress on the family, on the baby obviously, but also on the parents themselves as they are trying to alleviate this need, but it’s making a really big impact on their lives.”

Lyon-Cummings said the issue can lead to a higher chance for a parent to experience postpartum anxiety and depression.

It can also, she said, lead to higher risks of poor birth outcome.

Healthier Moms and Babies now has a diaper van, called the Hopper Mobile Outreach Unit.

They hope to get diapers into the hands of so many more people through their van.

For the diaper drive, Healthier Moms and Babies is taking any size and brand of diapers and wipes, as long as they are new (in their original packaging).

For more information and a list of donation sites, you can visit their website here.

