14th annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday, and officials say they welcome new and returning riders for the event.

The Le Tour de Fort is set for Saturday, June 10, from noon until 7 p.m. Organizers say the event starts at GnomeTown Brewing Co. on the Landing.

Sign-up for the event closed back in May, and tickets have sold out. 1300 riders are expected to take part this year, including 64 military veterans.

Event organizers say the social event is to “support veterans, strengthen our community and bring people together for an awesome time.”

Officials ask for participants to pick up their packets at the VFW Post #857 on West Main Street between noon and 7 p.m. Last-minute packet pick-ups will be at GnomeTown Brewing until 11:45 the morning of the event.

Welch’s Ale House, Penny Drip, and the Union Market at Electric Works are three new stops on the list of participating local bars/restaurants.

Since 2017, Le Tour de Fort has donated nearly $145,000 to local charities supporting local veterans.

Read below to see the complete list of participating places.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.