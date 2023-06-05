REPORT: State Rep. Lucas blew tires, drove the wrong way on I-65 before OWI arrest

Records say Rep. Lucas claimed the crash happened when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of his truck
State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas(WPTA21)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A State Representative who was arrested on OWI charges at the end of May allegedly drove for nearly three miles with just one tire before his arrest, according to newly-obtained documents.

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested on May 31 and charged with operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash. Police say he crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour, before taking off and being arrested.

A crash report obtained by 21Investigates on Monday shows someone called police just after midnight on May 31, saying they saw someone crash into a guardrail and then drive the wrong way on the exit ramp to I-65.

An officer arrived and found the damaged guardrail, seeing tire tracks and a trail of fluid heading south on I-65 in the wrong direction. When Lucas was located by police in Seymour shortly after, the report says his truck had only one working tire and extensive damage.

An investigation shows Lucas hit a guardrail while heading north on I-65 and then drove across all three lanes and hit the median guardrail. He then did a U-turn and drove the wrong way on the exit ramp, the crash report says.

Police say Lucas hit a guardrail while heading north on I-65 and then hit the median guardrail before driving the wrong way on the exit ramp.(Crash Report)

Initially, Lucas refused to answer officers’ questions, the report says.

When he finally did give a statement, records say he claimed he swerved to miss a deer and lost control. The report says he told police he “believed he could make it home and that is why he left the scene of the crash and continued to drive for several miles with three flat tires.”

The 58-year-old was then given a field sobriety test and arrested on the above charges. He was released on a $705 bond later that morning.

21Investigates filed a public records request asking for police body cam and dash cam footage of the incident. Police said they will release all materials after the investigation is complete.

Lucas has represented House District 69 since 2012, covering portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

