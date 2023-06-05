Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard to impact commutes this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lane restrictions will be in place for a busy stretch of road this week.

City officials say eastbound Jefferson Boulevard between Willowdale Road and Freeman Street will be down to one lane starting Monday, June 5.

Officials say the restriction is needed for new water line installation and will span from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for about a week.

