Hillegas Road to reopen Monday following weekslong closure

FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.
FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being closed to traffic for two weeks, City leaders say Hillegas Road is reopening to traffic Monday afternoon.

City Utilities closed the area of Hillegas Road south of Independence Drive on Monday, May 22, for a sewer pipe installation. Drivers were asked to use Goshen Road and Sherman Boulevard to detour, with Independence Drive accessible from the north.

Now on Monday, the department says Hillegas Road will reopen to traffic between noon and 1 p.m. They note that future restrictions or closures may be needed.

When leaders first announced the project on May 19, they said the closure would last for about three weeks.

