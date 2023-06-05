FWPD makes arrest in 2016 cold case murder

24-year-old Michael A. Harding II
24-year-old Michael A. Harding II(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After seven years, Fort Wayne police say the man who shot and killed a 17-year-old is now facing charges.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old Dontay White was shot and killed on May 18, 2016. They say he was found in a parked car on Brickshire Parkway, near Maysville and Trier Roads, with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Dontay White
Dontay White(Photos provided by family)

On Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced they have arrested 24-year-old Michael A. Harding II in the killing.

They say Harding was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, June 4, at the intersection of Lima Road and W Coliseum Boulevard.

Harding was taken into custody without incident and was charged with felony murder, aggravated battery, attempted robbery, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

