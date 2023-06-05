community that cares: recovery cafe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week we are focused on sharing the “good” that happens locally.

Inside “Recovery Cafe,” you’ll find everything from music and coffee to meaningful conversation.

Ryan Marsden says this is a space for people who are dealing with things like mental health struggles, trauma, substance abuse and more.

To become a member of the “Recovery Cafe,” you’ll have to do a few things. You agree to be sober or clean for 24 hours before attending, you agree to give back to the community in some way, and you attend one therapeutic group circle a week.

To learn more about Recovery Cafe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.