City of Fort Wayne announces Fourth of July fireworks show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders have announced plans for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display downtown.

They say the fireworks will again be lit from atop the city’s tallest building, the Indiana Michigan Power Center. The show is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The TinCaps are also hosting a game that evening, and anyone with tickets to the game will be able to see the display from their seats at the ballpark.

If the TinCaps game is not over by 10, the fireworks show will begin immediately after the game.

