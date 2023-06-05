City of Fort Wayne announces Fourth of July fireworks show

Fort Wayne fireworks
Fort Wayne fireworks(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders have announced plans for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display downtown.

They say the fireworks will again be lit from atop the city’s tallest building, the Indiana Michigan Power Center. The show is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The TinCaps are also hosting a game that evening, and anyone with tickets to the game will be able to see the display from their seats at the ballpark.

If the TinCaps game is not over by 10, the fireworks show will begin immediately after the game.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Michael A. Harding II
FWPD makes arrest in 2016 cold case murder
She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
Man in life-threatening condition after moped crash in Waynedale
Stock photo of the White River in Indiana.
Bodies of 2 teenage boys found after they were swept away during swim in Indiana river
A Silver Alert has been declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey
Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis woman
Day planner 06/04/2023
Cooler, less humid end to the weekend

Latest News

2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.
‘Broadway at the Embassy’ new season lineup announced
FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.
Hillegas Road to reopen Monday following weekslong closure
Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Carroll student honored for actions in saving classmate.
Carroll High School student honored for helping classmate during heart attack