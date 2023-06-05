‘Broadway at the Embassy’ new season lineup announced

2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.
2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.(The Embassy Theatre and Nederlander National Markets)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More award-winning musicals are coming to the Summit City this year.

Leaders with The Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne have announced the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.

The event features performances of Tina Fey’s new musical comedy “Mean Girls”, “Come From Away”, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and the international hit “Mamma Mia!”

“Come From Away” will kick off the series on October 25. Theatre officials say the only way to guarantee tickets is through a subscription package, which starts at $200 for all five shows. Sales for individual tickets will be announced later.

You can read more about each show and find ticket information here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
Man in life-threatening condition after moped crash in Waynedale
A Silver Alert has been declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey
Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis woman
Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Flaugh...
FWPD responding to crash at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road
Day planner 06/04/2023
Cooler, less humid end to the weekend
CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.
Hillegas Road to reopen Monday following weekslong closure
Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Carroll student honored for actions in saving classmate.
Carroll High School student honored for helping classmate during heart attack
Zent family (from left to right): Sarah, Aubree, Ashton, Carter
Family to hold remembrance celebration on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders