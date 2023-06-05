‘Broadway at the Embassy’ new season lineup announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More award-winning musicals are coming to the Summit City this year.

Leaders with The Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne have announced the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.

The event features performances of Tina Fey’s new musical comedy “Mean Girls”, “Come From Away”, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and the international hit “Mamma Mia!”

“Come From Away” will kick off the series on October 25. Theatre officials say the only way to guarantee tickets is through a subscription package, which starts at $200 for all five shows. Sales for individual tickets will be announced later.

You can read more about each show and find ticket information here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.