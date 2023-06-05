Bodies of 2 teenage boys found after they were swept away during swim in Indiana river

Stock photo of the White River in Indiana.
Stock photo of the White River in Indiana.(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — The bodies of two teenage boys who were swept away over the weekend while swimming in a southern Indiana river have been recovered, authorities said Monday.

State conservation officers found the bodies of the 16-year-old boys Sunday in the East Fork of the White River in Martin County just west of the Lawrence County line, said Cpl. Joe Haywood of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.

The teens had vanished Saturday evening while swimming in an area of the river about 25 miles (40.2 km) southwest of Bloomington. Witnesses said the boys were last seen being carried downstream by the river’s current and then going under the water’s surface.

Conservation officers called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Saturday began searches that included the use of airboats, underwater sonar, dragging equipment and divers.

One of the boys’ bodies was found Sunday a few hundred yards downstream from where the teens were last seen, and the other body was found about a mile downstream, Haywood said.

Autopsies were planned early this week, and the boys’ deaths remain under investigation, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.

‘Broadway at the Embassy’ new season lineup announced

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
More award-winning musicals are coming to the Summit City this year.

Crime

24-year-old Michael A. Harding II

FWPD makes arrest in 2016 cold case murder

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After seven years, Fort Wayne police say the man who shot and killed a 17-year-old is now facing charges.

Community

FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.

Hillegas Road to reopen Monday following weekslong closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After being closed to traffic for two weeks, City leaders say Hillegas Road is reopening to traffic Monday afternoon.

News

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard to impact commutes this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Lane restrictions will be in place for a busy stretch of road this week.

Latest News

Special Segments

Community that cares: Recovery Cafe

Community that Cares: Recovery Cafe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Stewart
Inside “Recovery Cafe,” you’ll find everything from music and coffee to meaningful conversation.

News

Community that cares: Recovery Cafe

community that cares: recovery cafe

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Jazziah Clayton

Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe!

News

A Silver Alert has been declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey

Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis woman

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Silver Alert for a missing Indianapolis woman has been canceled.

News

21Alive AM Forecast 06/04/2023

Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT

Sports

Leo's Sydney Tackett rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in Saturday morning's...

Leo softball beats Yorktown 4-1 in semistate semi before falling in final

Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ryan
Leo softball’s Sydney Tackett powered a 4-1 win over Yorktown, as the Lions advanced to the Twin Lakes semistate final, before falling to New Prairie on Saturday night.