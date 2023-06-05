AT&T working to resolve service outage in northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say AT&T is currently working to restore a service outage in several areas across northeast Indiana Monday afternoon.

The Executive Director of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Consolidated Communications Partnership says AT&T is aware of a service impairment that started around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

They say the issue may be affecting call delivery to Aboite, Fort Wayne, Harlan, Huntington, New Haven, Perry, Pierceton, Pleasant, Roanoke, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas. They say AT&T is working to resolve the issue.

Leaders say AT&T customers can send a text to 911 if they are not able to complete a 911 call.

The wireless service’s website says they anticipate service to be restored by Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

