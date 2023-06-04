Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey
A Silver Alert has been declared for 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey(Indiana State Police Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a missing Indianapolis woman has been canceled. Officials say 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey was located Sunday evening.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing woman from Indianapolis.

Jeanetta Harvey, 63, was last seen around Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Harvey is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair with green eyes, last seen driving a blue 2014 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate F1659.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeanette Harvey, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She lost control of the car, went into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.
Man in life-threatening condition after moped crash in Waynedale
Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Flaugh...
FWPD responding to crash at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road
Day planner 06/04/2023
Cooler, less humid end to the weekend
CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified

Latest News

21Alive AM Forecast 06/04/2023
Leo's Sydney Tackett rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in Saturday morning's...
Leo softball beats Yorktown 4-1 in semistate semi before falling in final
Leo softball beats Yorktown 4-1 in semistate semi before falling in final
Norwell's Brody Bolyn takes a lead at first base after hitting an RBI single in Saturday's...
Norwell baseball dominates New Castle 12-2 for regional title