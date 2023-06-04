Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a missing Indianapolis woman has been canceled. Officials say 63-year-old Jeanetta Harvey was located Sunday evening.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued Sunday for a missing woman from Indianapolis.

Jeanetta Harvey, 63, was last seen around Friday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Harvey is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair with green eyes, last seen driving a blue 2014 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate F1659.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeanette Harvey, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

