Norwell baseball dominates New Castle 12-2 for regional title

OAK HILL, Ind. (WPTA) - Norwell baseball stormed out to a 6-0 lead through the first two innings and starting pitcher Curtis Ellis shut the door in a 12-2 regional championship win over New Castle on Saturday afternoon at Oak Hill.

Ellis pitched five innings of shutout ball.

The Knights advance to face Andrean next weekend at semistate.

