Norwell baseball dominates New Castle 12-2 for regional title

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HILL, Ind. (WPTA) - Norwell baseball stormed out to a 6-0 lead through the first two innings and starting pitcher Curtis Ellis shut the door in a 12-2 regional championship win over New Castle on Saturday afternoon at Oak Hill.

Ellis pitched five innings of shutout ball.

The Knights advance to face Andrean next weekend at semistate.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified
Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Flaugh...
FWPD responding to crash at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road
If you’ve driven past Mechanix Unlimited on Jefferson Boulevard, you’re probably familiar with...
Mechanix Unlimited vandalized by crime of passion
One injured in Covington Road crash Thursday night
Police say they have captured three cows after several witnesses called 911, saying they saw...
Cows rescued after falling off truck, Allen County police searching for owners

Latest News

Leo's Sydney Tackett rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in Saturday morning's...
Leo softball beats Yorktown 4-1 in semistate semi before falling in final
Trine softball wins 3-2 over Linfield (Courtesy: NCAA).
Trine softball survives 3-2 over Linfield in NCAA DIII World Series tourney
DeKalb's Parker Smith
DeKalb’s Smith wins 2023 NEIBA/Dick Crumback Player of the Year
Kenzie and Alex Haag do their 'signature handshake' at the end of a practice session at...
Buckets With My Brother: Haag siblings bond through wheelchair basketball