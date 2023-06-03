Trine softball survives 3-2 over Linfield in NCAA DIII World Series tourney

MASHALL, Texas (WPTA) - Trine softball scored the game-winning run off a wild pitch in the eighth inning 3-2 over Linfield in the NCAA DIII World Series tournament on Friday afternoon at East Texas Baptist.

Thunder freshman Emma Lee slid under the tag to win in walk-off fashion.

Trine will face Moravian on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

