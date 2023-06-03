Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend teen
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a missing teen from South Bend.
In a news release, Indiana State Police say Devyne Lewis, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Lewis is described as a Black female, 5 feet-1 inch tall, weighing 120 pound with black hair and brown eyes, state police said. She was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information on Lewis, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.
