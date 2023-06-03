Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - “I lost so much that day... and I miss them every day,” Melanie Fields said. “Every single day.”

It’s been two long years since Sarah Zent and her three young children, Aubree, Ashton and Carter were tragically killed inside their home on Gay Street.

BACKGROUND: Man sentenced to life without parole in Zent family murders

Friday, family and friends dedicated the anniversary to honoring and celebrating the lives that were taken far too soon.

“When I feel weak, when I feel sad, I miss them, I want to talk to them, or anything... I just pray,” Melanie Fields said.

Fields is Sarah’s mother, and she says the time since the tragedy has been nothing short of difficult.

As people gathered at the cemetery in New Haven to pray, raw emotions were on full display.

“My life is empty,” Fields said. “I don’t have my babies. I just try my best and just try to stay close to God. That’s all I can do.”

But Fields says the day was more than just mourning the lives lost, it was about celebrating them too.

With music, food and drinks... family, friends and neighbors then came together outside the home where Sarah and her kids lived and found a way to spread joy and happiness, even on such a somber day.

“I’m so happy to see all of the kids having fun,” Fields said. “It means the world, I mean, this is exactly what I had envisioned. Exactly what I had envisioned.”

Finally, as the celebration continued, pink, yellow, blue and green balloons were released into the sky to honor Sarah, Carter, Aubree and Ashton.

