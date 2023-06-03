Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders

By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - “I lost so much that day... and I miss them every day,” Melanie Fields said. “Every single day.”

It’s been two long years since Sarah Zent and her three young children, Aubree, Ashton and Carter were tragically killed inside their home on Gay Street.

BACKGROUND: Man sentenced to life without parole in Zent family murders

Friday, family and friends dedicated the anniversary to honoring and celebrating the lives that were taken far too soon.

“When I feel weak, when I feel sad, I miss them, I want to talk to them, or anything... I just pray,” Melanie Fields said.

Fields is Sarah’s mother, and she says the time since the tragedy has been nothing short of difficult.

As people gathered at the cemetery in New Haven to pray, raw emotions were on full display.

“My life is empty,” Fields said. “I don’t have my babies. I just try my best and just try to stay close to God. That’s all I can do.”

But Fields says the day was more than just mourning the lives lost, it was about celebrating them too.

With music, food and drinks... family, friends and neighbors then came together outside the home where Sarah and her kids lived and found a way to spread joy and happiness, even on such a somber day.

“I’m so happy to see all of the kids having fun,” Fields said. “It means the world, I mean, this is exactly what I had envisioned. Exactly what I had envisioned.”

Finally, as the celebration continued, pink, yellow, blue and green balloons were released into the sky to honor Sarah, Carter, Aubree and Ashton.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified
State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after he led police on a...
FWPD: Man arrested after crashing into multiple cars during Wednesday pursuit
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
Man connected to Alabama murder arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
Whitley County Consolidated Schools
Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday

Latest News

Remembrance celebration held on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders
Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Flaugh...
FWPD responding to crash at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road
Carroll student honored for actions in saving classmate.
Carroll High School student honored for helping classmate during heart attack
Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.
Federal judge ‘happy’ with new Allen County Jail progress, but wants specifics