Man in life-threatening condition after moped crash in Waynedale

By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was seriously hurt this afternoon in crash involving a moped.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive, on the southside of the city.

When police arrived at the intersection, they located a man in serious condition. He was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the moped was travelling north on Bluffton Road when he lost control and crashed into a pole at Dade Drive.

No other drivers or people were involved in the accident and it remains under investigation.

