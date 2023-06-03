Man in life-threatening condition after moped crash in Waynedale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was seriously hurt this afternoon in crash involving a moped.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive, on the southside of the city.

When police arrived at the intersection, they located a man in serious condition. He was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the moped was travelling north on Bluffton Road when he lost control and crashed into a pole at Dade Drive.

No other drivers or people were involved in the accident and it remains under investigation.

