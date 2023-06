WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA) - The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association announced DeKalb’s Parker Smith is the 2023 Dick Crumback Player of the Year.

The Barons shortstop and pitcher will be honored before the Fort Wayne TinCaps game on Tuesday, June 13.

Smith and DeKalb will face Homestead in the Plymouth regional on Saturday at 3 p.m.

