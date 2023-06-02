Peru man dies in Miami County crash Thursday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A two-vehicle crash in Miami County left one man dead and another in stable condition Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police say officers responded to the crash a little before 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31 southwest of Peru.

Investigators say 55-year-old Timothy Bacon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was driving a GMC SUV north on U.S. 31 when police say he continued into the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31.

Troopers say that is when Bacon crashed into a Pontiac sedan turning south onto U.S. 31.

The 64-year-old driver of the Pontiac, Shamsiddin Rahaman of Peru, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bacon was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

