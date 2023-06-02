Peru man dies in Miami County crash Thursday

(Pixabay)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A two-vehicle crash in Miami County left one man dead and another in stable condition Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police say officers responded to the crash a little before 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31 southwest of Peru.

Investigators say 55-year-old Timothy Bacon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was driving a GMC SUV north on U.S. 31 when police say he continued into the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31.

Troopers say that is when Bacon crashed into a Pontiac sedan turning south onto U.S. 31.

The 64-year-old driver of the Pontiac, Shamsiddin Rahaman of Peru, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bacon was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified
State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
Man connected to Alabama murder arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after he led police on a...
FWPD: Man arrested after crashing into multiple cars during Wednesday pursuit
Whitley County Consolidated Schools
Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday

Latest News

One injured in Covington Road crash Thursday night
21Alive AM Forecast 06/02/2023
The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a...
2 inmates escape corrections center in Bowling Green
Cubs vs. TinCaps 6/1/23