One injured in Covington Road crash Thursday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash that sent one person to the hospital on the city’s southwest side.

First responders say the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Getz and Covington Roads.

When 21Alive crews arrived at the scene, one SUV was blocking the intersection, and a car was on the sidewalk.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not yet released the details of the crash.

