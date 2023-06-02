One injured in Covington Road crash Thursday night

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews responded to a crash that sent one person to the hospital on the city’s southwest side.

First responders say the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Getz and Covington Roads.

When 21Alive crews arrived at the scene, one SUV was blocking the intersection, and a car was on the sidewalk.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not yet released the details of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Woman killed in Wednesday’s I-69 crash identified
State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas bonds out following OWI arrest in Jackson County
Teddy Donnell Cozart, the suspect in an October Andalusia homicide, has been arrested in Indiana.
Man connected to Alabama murder arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after he led police on a...
FWPD: Man arrested after crashing into multiple cars during Wednesday pursuit
Whitley County Consolidated Schools
Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday

Latest News

21Alive AM Forecast 06/02/2023
Peru man dies in Miami County crash Thursday
The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a...
2 inmates escape corrections center in Bowling Green
Cubs vs. TinCaps 6/1/23