Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lutheran Hospital officials say they will discontinue its heart transplant and inpatient burn services over the course of the next month.

The hospital says this is due to a low volume of the combined number of patients, citing that 100 total patients were seen between the two specialized services, with 88 patients receiving inpatient burn care, and about 10 patients receiving a heart transplant in 2022.

They say in 2023, only one person received a heart transplant.

Officials say more than 75% of burn patients seen came from outside of Allen County.

“Our long-term strategy is focused on services that patients are using most. We remain committed to being an innovative leader in heart care as we have talented teams specializing in medical cardiology, advanced cardiac catheterizations, STEMI services for acute heart attacks, electrophysiology, heart surgery, advanced heart failure, and other cardiovascular conditions. Lutheran Hospital also holds numerous accreditations from the American College of Cardiology including their highest honor - the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.”

Leaders say the heart transplant staff will assist patients who are on the waiting list for a new heart to immediately transfer care to a transplant center in Indianapolis, Detroit, Columbus, or any program the patient chooses.

Officials also say starting on Friday, June 2, the inpatient burn unit will not accept new patients, and current patients will be evaluated and transferred to another burn center if treatments continue past July 1.

They say emergency burn care will still be at Lutheran Hospital.

