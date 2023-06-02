FWPD responding to crash at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road in northwestern Fort Wayne as police respond to a crash in the area.

Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road, near the new Amazon Fulfilment Center.

They say lanes are restricted in the area and they ask drivers to use an alternate route.

The Indiana Department of Transportation just added a traffic signal to the intersection in March, as the addition of the Amazon facility was expected to increase traffic in the already heavily-traveled area.

21Alive has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.