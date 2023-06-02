Fort Wayne Community Schools to offer free summer meals for children, adults with disabilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Friday the school district is once sponsoring a free meal program for the summer season.

The Summer Food Service Program for Children kicked off on June 2 and will provide free meals to anyone 18 and under and adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for people who are mentally or physically impaired.

Officials say the program was created to ensure all children are served nutritious meals when meals from the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program are not available.

Meals with be served Monday through Friday, except for Monday, June 19, for Juneteenth, and Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July.

Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Allen County Public LibraryLunch & Snack Pick Up 6/5 – 7/28

Georgetown Library: 6600 E. State Blvd. L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.

Hessen Cassel Library: 3030 E. Paulding Road L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.

Little Turtle Library: 2201 Sherman Blvd. L: 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.

Main Library: 900 Library Plaza L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. S: 2:15–2:30 p.m.

Pontiac Library: 2215 S. Hanna St. L: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. S: 2:30–2:45 p.m.

Shawnee Library: 5601 Noll Ave. L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. S: 2:45–3 p.m.

Tecumseh Library: 1411 E. State Blvd. L: 12–1 p.m. S: 3–3:15 p.m.

Waynedale Library: 2200 Lower Huntington Road L: 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. S: 3–3:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Lunch Pick Up

McMillen Lifetime Sports: 3900 Hessen Cassel Rd. L: 12:15–1:15 p.m. 6/5 – 7/21

Hamilton Park (Y-care): 1601 Jessie Ave. L: 11-11:30 a.m. 6/5 – 7/28

FWCS SitesBreakfast Pick Up: 6/5 – 6/23

Northrop High School: 7001 Coldwater Rd. B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.

North Side High School: 475 E. State Blvd. B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.

Snider High School: 4600 Fairlawn Pass B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.

South Side High School: 3601 S. Calhoun St. B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.

Wayne High School: 9100 Winchester Road B: 7:30–8:00 a.m.

