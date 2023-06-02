Federal judge ‘happy’ with new Allen County Jail progress, but wants specifics

Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.
Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.(Elevatus Architecture)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County leaders attended a federal hearing on Friday to update a U.S. District Court judge on the progress of building a new county jail.

The county closed on the purchase of 140 acres of land for the new jail on Meyer Road, near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border, on April 14, 2023.

Judge Damon Leichty, of the Northern District, said during Friday’s hearing that while he’s happy with the location, he has many questions about the process. He says he wants details on the final design, like how many rooms, beds, and staff members they’ll need.

He also wanted more concrete plans on how the jail will be funded.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners previously met with a financial consultant on how to fund the project, discussing an increase in income tax. The change would first need to be approved by the County Council.

READ MORE: New Allen County Jail: Who will pay?

Allen County Councilman Paul Lagemann said the initial estimated project cost was $350 million, but the council is looking for ways to get that number closer to $250 million.

Another concern brought to the meeting was a lack of transparency from leaders. Advocacy group Help Not Handcuffs, which has held previous protests about the construction of a new jail, says they want leaders to be more forthcoming about the plans.

Judge Leichty agreed, and set a date for a public forum to hear from the community about the proposed income tax increase. The forum is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Citizen’s Square in downtown Fort Wayne. More details here.

After that hearing, the council may take action on the proposed income tax ordinance at its June 15 hearing, or another date yet to be determined.

An updated hearing meeting is set for September 29 at the federal courthouse. At that hearing, they requested the county council to attend along with their funding consultant.

Leaders say they estimate construction on the new jail to be complete by April 2027.

Caption

Federal judge rules inmates suffering ‘irreparable harm’ at Allen Co. Jail

In March 2022, Judge Leichty found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

The case was filed in January 2020 by Vincent Morris, an inmate at the jail, and was granted class-action status, meaning the matter would be heard on behalf of others presently held at the jail or to be incarcerated in the future. The ACLU of Indiana provided legal counsel for the plaintiff.

As noted in the lawsuit, the Allen County Jail was built in 1981 and has undergone several revisions since opening. It was operating with 741 beds at the end of 2019, with 863 inmates at the facility, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

“As a result of the overcrowding, some blocks have prisoners who are sleeping on mattresses on plastic platforms, called ‘boats,’ on the floors of cells because the permanent beds are occupied,” the lawsuit claimed. “This causes an enormous amount of tension as space is extremely tight. Toilets are in each cell and when prisoners are on the floor they have to be stepped over for the prisoners in the permanent beds to use the toilets. The ‘extra’ prisoners in each cell are forced to sleep near toilets.”

In December of 2022, 21Alive’s Linda Jackson took a tour of the current downtown jail with the jail commander for a look at the conditions that are at the heart of the controversy. You can watch her full report below.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne Community Schools to offer free summer meals for children, adults with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Friday the school district is once sponsoring a free meal program for the summer season.

News

Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.

Renderings of new Allen County Jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.

Community

Zent family (from left to right): Sarah, Aubree, Ashton, Carter

Family to hold remembrance celebration on two-year anniversary of Zent family murders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The family of the 26-year-old woman and her three children who were tragically killed in 2021 are marking the two-year anniversary of their deaths on Friday.

News

Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Lutheran Hospital officials say they will discontinue its heart transplant and inpatient burn services over the course of the next month.

Latest News

Special Segments

In the Arts: How to get Southeast Art Project grants

In the Arts: How to get Southeast Art Project grants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
In this week’s segment of In the Arts, Rachel King with Arts United chats with Linda Jackson about how creators can get their projects funded through grants.

Special Segments

In the Arts: How to get Southeast Art Project grants

In the Arts: How to get Southeast Art Project grants

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

One injured in Covington Road crash Thursday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Emergency crews responded to a crash that sent one person to the hospital on the city’s southwest side.

News

21Alive AM Forecast 06/02/2023

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Peru man dies in Miami County crash Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A two-vehicle crash in Miami County left one man dead and another in stable condition Thursday evening.

News

The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a...

2 inmates who escaped corrections center in Bowling Green caught

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan McSweeney
The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a corrections center.