Carroll High School student honored for helping classmate during heart attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) students and employees were recognized by first responders on Friday for their heroic actions.

In March, NACS leaders say students were attending track practice at Carroll High School when another student collapsed. School officials say he suffered a heart attack.

Carroll High School student Jaden Nguyen described what he saw that day that led him to jump into action. He says he noticed the boy start to stumble and then he fell.

“At first, I didn’t know if he was joking or not, so I told him, ‘Get up, we’re almost done.’ And then I noticed he was snoring and his eyes were rolling back, so I noticed he wasn’t okay. Me and a fellow teammate tried to wake him up. He wasn’t waking up so we called for help.”

A trainer and school administrator quickly grabbed and used the school’s AED device while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

On Friday, the Huntertown Fire Department recognized eight NACS students and employees for helping to save his life.

