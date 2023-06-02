Carroll High School student honored for helping classmate during heart attack

Carroll student honored for actions in saving classmate.
Carroll student honored for actions in saving classmate.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Olivia Fletter
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) students and employees were recognized by first responders on Friday for their heroic actions.

In March, NACS leaders say students were attending track practice at Carroll High School when another student collapsed. School officials say he suffered a heart attack.

Carroll High School student Jaden Nguyen described what he saw that day that led him to jump into action. He says he noticed the boy start to stumble and then he fell.

A trainer and school administrator quickly grabbed and used the school’s AED device while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

We’re told he was taken to the hospital and has since made a full recovery.

On Friday, the Huntertown Fire Department recognized eight NACS students and employees for helping to save his life.

