Allen County CASA swears in eight new advocates(WPTA)
By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are members of a non-profit organization that helps children in the court system because of abuse or neglect.

Thursday, eight volunteers were sworn in as new members of CASA.

Each appointed special advocate takes time to get to know the child and their case and help be a voice for the child.

Nancy Springer, director of the Allen County Office of GAL/CASA, says each advocate completes 30 hours of training before they are sworn into the organization. Springer says it’s a life-changing difference for the kids they help.

“These people that have come forward to give their time and energy and use their knowledge to advocate for children are playing a very important role in the court system,” Springer said. “They are looking out for children and doing a job that we really couldn’t do without them.”

The group does have a lot of support. Springer says the volunteers sworn in will be joining the 135 other advocates who serve as members of CASA.

But even with the current help, Springer adds there’s still a need for new CASA members.

For more information on CASA, or to apply, click here.

