2 inmates escape corrections center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bowling Green Police Division is actively looking for two inmates that escaped a corrections center.

Police say two men escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center and are currently on the loose.

Officials say the escaped inmates are 36-year-old Justin Firman and 24-year-old Dakota Embry.

Firman is being held on abduction charges, and Embry for possession of drugs.

