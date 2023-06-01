Turkey Run State Park ranked among top 10 state parks in the country
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Turkey Run State Park has another reason to celebrate.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Thursday that Turkey Run State Park was ranked the seventh-best state park in the United States out of a list of 15, according to a travel website.
The site mentions the park’s sandstone gorges, suspension bridge, and Sugar Creek as primary reasons why the park stands out to visitors.
Earlier this year, Trail 3 at Turkey Run was awarded the best trail in the Midwest.
