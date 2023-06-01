Three Rivers Festival extends deadline for parade entries

Three Rivers Festival Parade
Three Rivers Festival Parade(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re interested in marching along in the Three Rivers Festival Parade, it’s not too late for you to apply.

Festival leaders say they have extended the parade application deadline through June 9 after getting an influx of applications this week. They say they wanted to allow extra time for any groups to submit an entry that exemplifies the parade’s “United through the Arts” theme. Anyone interested can apply here.

Organizers say they are also still searching for applicants for the Bed Race, where five-person teams create a racing bed to speed down Main Street. Entries are $50 per group, more information can be found here.

Submissions for the Art in the Park event previously closed, and officials say they received a record number of applications compared to the past three years.

The area’s largest festival is set for July 7 - 15 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. The big parade is set for Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. Visit the TRF website for more information on this year’s events.

