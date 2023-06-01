Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at Whitley County Consolidated Schools (WCCS) say police are investigating after a middle school student brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday.
A letter sent to parents at 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday says the school administration was told an Indian Springs Middle School student brought a concealed weapon to school that day.
They say the gun was not discovered until another student saw it while on the bus ride home. They say the student who saw the gun promptly reported the incident to staff.
The letter says the information was then reported to Columbia City police. School leaders say the department confirmed the gun was loaded and is currently investigating.
You can read the full letter below:
