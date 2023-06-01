Police investigating after Indian Springs Middle School student brings loaded gun to school Wednesday

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at Whitley County Consolidated Schools (WCCS) say police are investigating after a middle school student brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday.

A letter sent to parents at 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday says the school administration was told an Indian Springs Middle School student brought a concealed weapon to school that day.

They say the gun was not discovered until another student saw it while on the bus ride home. They say the student who saw the gun promptly reported the incident to staff.

The letter says the information was then reported to Columbia City police. School leaders say the department confirmed the gun was loaded and is currently investigating.

You can read the full letter below:

“ISMS Families, ISMS Administration was provided with information concerning student safety today after school. We learned an ISMS Student brought a concealed weapon to school today with no intent of harming students/staff. At no time was the weapon out or handled within view of students within the school building. The concealed weapon was briefly within view of another student while riding on the afternoon bus. The student who saw the weapon promptly reported the incident. Information was immediately turned over to CCPD and an active investigation is currently in progress. The weapon has been taken and placed into evidence. WCCS School Officials will continue to implement critical safety measures such as “Say Something Week,” which motivated a prompt report from our student. We will work closely with law enforcement as student safety is paramount. Please direct any questions or concerns to WCCS Central Office.”

