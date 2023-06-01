Northside, McMillen pool openings delayed due to lifeguard shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the second year in a row, City leaders say they have pushed back its pool openings because of a staffing shortage.

Both Northside and McMillen pools were originally set to open for the season on Saturday, June 3.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation leaders announced on Thursday that just like last year, they’re having to delay and stagger pool openings because of a lack of lifeguards.

Now, they say Northside will open on Tuesday, June 6, with McMillen set to open on Monday, June 12. Hours for Northside will now be 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday). McMillen hours are set for 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday).

Fees for pool access are as follows:

McMillen Pool:

Free for children under 2

Ages 2-17: $3

Ages 17+: $3.50

Northside Pool:

Free for any child under 2

Ages 2-17: $4.50 in the afternoon, $2.75 in the evening

Ages 17+: $5.50 in the afternoon, $3.25 in the evening

Anyone interested in applying to work at a City Aquatic Center can do so here. According to the job postings, pay for lifeguard positions range from $15 - $17 per hour. Non-certified pool staff can earn from $13 to $15 an hour.

Those looking to beat the heat in Fort Wayne can also visit any of the City’s nine splash pads, which opened on May 27. Full list of splash pad locations here.

RELATED: Pine Lake, Markle pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.