Northside, McMillen pool openings delayed due to lifeguard shortage

Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat
Northside Pool in Fort Wayne was at capacity during Tuesday's heat(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the second year in a row, City leaders say they have pushed back its pool openings because of a staffing shortage.

Both Northside and McMillen pools were originally set to open for the season on Saturday, June 3.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation leaders announced on Thursday that just like last year, they’re having to delay and stagger pool openings because of a lack of lifeguards.

Now, they say Northside will open on Tuesday, June 6, with McMillen set to open on Monday, June 12. Hours for Northside will now be 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday). McMillen hours are set for 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday (closed Sunday).

Fees for pool access are as follows:

McMillen Pool:

  • Free for children under 2
  • Ages 2-17: $3
  • Ages 17+: $3.50

Northside Pool:

  • Free for any child under 2
  • Ages 2-17: $4.50 in the afternoon, $2.75 in the evening
  • Ages 17+: $5.50 in the afternoon, $3.25 in the evening

Anyone interested in applying to work at a City Aquatic Center can do so here. According to the job postings, pay for lifeguard positions range from $15 - $17 per hour. Non-certified pool staff can earn from $13 to $15 an hour.

Those looking to beat the heat in Fort Wayne can also visit any of the City’s nine splash pads, which opened on May 27. Full list of splash pad locations here.

RELATED: Pine Lake, Markle pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Air Quality Action Day declared for 3 northeast Indiana counties Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for three northeast Indiana counties as high ozone levels are forecast for Friday, June 2.

Community

Healthier Moms and Babies Diaper Drive

Healthier Moms and Babies looking to collect 100 thousand items in Community-Wide Diaper Drive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Did you know one in three families are struggling to afford diapers? Healthier Moms and Babies wants to address that issue right here in Fort Wayne.

Community

Three Rivers Festival Parade

Three Rivers Festival extends deadline for parade entries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
If you’re interested in marching along in the Three Rivers Festival Parade, it’s not too late for you to apply.

News

Fatal crash generic

Motorcyclist killed after crash with bus in Huntington

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Amir Abbas
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a bus in Huntington.

Latest News

Community

Humane Fort Wayne is offering $10 microchips on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.

Humane Fort Wayne offering $10 microchip special in June

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
In an effort to help curb the number of lost pets during summer holidays, a Fort Wayne shelter is giving pet owners a deal.

Community

City leaders detail Pillars of Hope and Justice dedication ceremony

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders provided updates for public parking and traffic restrictions on the day of the Pillars of Hope and Justice monument dedication downtown.

Community

Downtown Live!

Enjoy live music downtown all summer with Downtown Live!

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Calling all music lovers! If you want to enjoy free, live music this summer, you can head downtown to the Porch Off Calhoun on Friday evenings.

Community

FWPD warns of scam involving phony traffic citation emails

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning residents of a recent scam involving phony emails about traffic tickets.

Community

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaks to members of the media as he...

Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up routine at The Embassy in June

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Hopefully, everyone has their tickets secured because comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Fort Wayne this June.

News

Clock stolen from Waynedale VFW Post

Veteran-made clock stolen from Waynedale VFW Post

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
“First off, who would do that to a veterans club and then on or around Memorial Day?” John Barkman said.