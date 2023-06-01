Motorcyclist killed after crash with bus in Huntington

Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a bus in Huntington.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. near Etna Avenue and Charles Street.

Authorities say 38-year-old Tyler Graves was riding his motorcycle when he went into the other lane and struck a Huntington Area Transportation Bus.

Graves was not wearing a helmet and died due to the injuries he suffered according to the Huntington County Coroner.

No one else was hurt and alcohol is not considered to be a factor.

