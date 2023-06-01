Man connected to Alabama murder arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man in connection to a homicide in Alabama was arrested in Delaware County during a traffic stop, Indiana State Police troopers said.

Officials say a trooper was on patrol on State Road 35 near Mt. Pleasant after complaints about cars speeding in the area.

The trooper spotted a red Ford car that was speeding and pulled it over. During the stop, the officer identified the driver as 20-year-old Teddy Donnell Cozart of Andalusia, Alabama.

The trooper discovered Cozart had an active warrant out of Alabama connected to a murder that happened in October 2022, in which a man was shot and killed while driving out of an apartment complex.

Cozart was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail, where he currently awaits extradition back to Alabama.

