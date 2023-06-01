INDOT announces overnight road closures for downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT has announced overnight road closures for a major downtown street.

Officials say the closures will take place on Lafayette Street at the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Crews will install decorative arches on the nights of June 6 and June 7 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Officers will be blocking traffic at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets, and drivers will need to seek an alternate route during those time periods.

Lafayette Closures (INDOT)

