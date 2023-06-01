Indiana spellers eliminated before finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Two of the three Hoosiers were eliminated in the quarterfinals, and one ended his run in the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Achyut Ethiraj, 13, from Fort Wanye, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee,...
Achyut Ethiraj, 13, from Fort Wanye, Ind., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)(NATHAN HOWARD | AP)
By WTHR
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - The final three Indiana students competing to become the nation’s spelling champion were eliminated Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s final round.

Achyut Ethiraj, a seventh grader at Maple Creek Middle School in Fort Wayne, was eliminated in Round 6 of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, finishing tied for 22nd place. His word was “pastis,” which he misspelled as “pastisse.”

Achyut tied for 14th in last year’s competition.

Gavin Sigua, a seventh grader at Sycamore School in Indianapolis, and 10-year-old Sharanya Kar, a fifth grader at West Lafayette Middle School, were both eliminated in Round 4 Wednesday morning. Sigua’s word was “nudicaul,” which he misspelled as “nudicol,” and Kar’s word was “cognoscente,” which she misspelled as “cagniacenti.”

Three other Indiana spellers dropped out of the competition during the first round on Tuesday.

Reid Shaw, a sixth grader at University Elementary School in Bloomington, bowed out in the first round when he misspelled “sopapilla.” Craig Ulrey, a seventh grader at Heritage Hall Christian School in Muncie, misspelled “whippoorwill,” while Wes Cooper, a fifth grader at Kesling Intermediate School in La Porte, missed “draegerman.”

The second round of competition in the preliminary round included multiple-choice vocabulary questions. One incorrect answer is enough to eliminate a speller from the competition.

Sigua passed through three rounds spelling “graywacke” and “adroit.” Kar’s words have included “cataphora” and “trendoid,” while Ethiraj has correctly spelled “Deseret” and “rectification.”

All three spellers answered their vocabulary question correctly in the second round. (Correct response in parentheses.):

Sigua: “A person who is contrite is:” (repentant)

Kar: “A funambulist is:” (a tightrope walker)

Ethiraj: “Something described as importunate is:” (troublesomely urgent)

Thursday’s finals can be seen on ION beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Three Rivers Festival Parade

Three Rivers Festival extends deadline for parade entries

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
If you’re interested in marching along in the Three Rivers Festival Parade, it’s not too late for you to apply.

News

Turkey Run State Park ranked among top 10 state parks in the country

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Turkey Run State Park has another reason to celebrate.

Weather

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Dunkin’ Donuts offering free donut for National Donut Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Customers can score a free donut from Dunkin' Donuts for National Donut Day!

Latest News

News

Robin Matthews, a race fan from Indianapolis, is the owner of the car that took the brunt of...

Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
An Indianapolis 500 fan whose vehicle was damaged when a tire flew off a racecar and out of the track during the race will receive a new car, an Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson said.

Allen County

Dick Vitale speaks to the media at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner (5/31/23).

ESPN icon Vitale shares words of wisdom at Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Zach Groth
ESPN sports broadcaster Dick Vitale visited Fort Wayne on Wednesday, serving as the guest speaker at the 50th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

News

Dick Vitale Visits Fort Wayne

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Neighbors continue to oppose plan for new Allen County jail

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

Carroll track & field high jumpers Isabella Slone and Bailey Sinish soar with state qualifying...

Carroll freshmen high jumpers Sinish and Slone soar to state

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Carroll high jumpers Bailey Sinish, and Isabella Slone finished as the only two freshmen in the top three, let alone the top 10, in their regional championship meet.

News

Demonstration held Wednesday opposing the plan for the new Allen County jail

Neighbors continue to oppose plan for new Allen County jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Frustration could be heard and seen Wednesday as neighbors held a demonstration outside the Allen County courthouse.