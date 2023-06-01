Healthier Moms and Babies looking to collect 100 thousand items in Community-Wide Diaper Drive

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Did you know one in three families are struggling to afford diapers? Healthier Moms and Babies wants to address that issue right here in Fort Wayne.

They will be hosting a Community-Wide Diaper Drive June 5th through June 18th with over 30 locations ready to take your donations. Some of those locations include gyms, law offices, banks and more.

Healthier Moms and Babies is looking to collect any brand of diapers or baby wipes. Their team will then outsource those supplies to the families and organization in our area that are in need.

Last year they collected over 100 thousand items. This year they hope to beat that!

For a full list of their 30 location sites, visit here.

