Anxiety grows among Hoosier farmers over drought risk

MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Summer in 21Country is off to a hot and dry start, and that has area farmers paying extra close attention to the weather forecast.

Geiger Farms in Markle, Indiana is a family of farmers that has been up and running for four generations. With decades of experience and knowledge, they know the risk that comes with farming. And as the number of days without rain increases worries over a potential drought are growing.

“Right now we should be alright but if this weather continues, it could get worrisome,” Jace Geiger said.

The Geiger’s were busy at work spraying a fresh patch of corn in a field off of State Road 14 in Markle Thursday afternoon. Problems with this growing season sprouted this spring.

“The weather has been kind of our main concern since late March when we started to get ready to put the crops in,” Geiger said. What started as a problem of too much water during planting season, has now become a problem with too little rain for growth.

“We actually came out of the winter and went into the season with ample soil moisture; plenty of it,” he said. “At times it was kind of the struggle to get things to dry out.”

But as farmers across the Hoosier state finish planting their crops for this season, Geiger says the options for how to respond to a lack of rain are limited.

“Once it’s in the ground there’s not a whole lot we can really do,” Geiger said. “We can take measures to make sure we don’t dry the soil out any more, but really spring is when we have the most control over it and after that it’s in god’s hands.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.