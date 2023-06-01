FWPD: Man arrested after crashing into multiple cars during Wednesday pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after he led police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed into several cars Wednesday evening.

FWPD says around 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation in the area of Colerick Street and Holton Avenue.

The person driving the car sped off, leading officers on a chase where he struck four cars in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard, injuring some involved. No one was critically injured, police note.

After hitting multiple cars, police say the suspect got out of his car and ran off before being detained by officers.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Justice Smith, was then arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash. Police note that three other people inside Smith’s car at the time were released.

19-year-old Justice Smith (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

