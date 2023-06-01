First-time regional champion Busco boys blaze path to state

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WPTA) - One week after winning a program-first sectional championship, the Busco boys track & field team shocked northeast Indiana with its first ever regional title.

Eagles runners Riley Buroff (400M) and Wyatt Neireiter (800M) captured first place finishes in their events.

Churubusco also won the 4X400M relay.

The Eagles will compete in the state meet on Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, IN.

